GALLERY: Louth's annual Charity Christmas Tractor Run rolls in

​Thousands of pounds have been raised once again by festive farmers and their tractors.

The Tractor Run heads out of town.

​Louth's annual Charity Christmas Tractor Run was held on Sunday December 17, raising money for Cancer Research UK, and this year its thought that the crowds watching were the biggest in its history.

There 75 tractors registered to take part, and the route saw the tractors head out of the CattleMarket and head out of town and up through villages including Great and Little Carlton, North and South Cockerington, Utterby, and Tetney before coming back to town via the Industrial Estate.

Shaun Worrel took the prize for best dressed tractor, for his elaborate decorations including light-up reindeers, and Tia Walker and Lachlan Spence took the prizes for best dressed female and male drivers respectively.

The tractors were elaborately decorated.

So far, the amount raised for Cancer Research stands at £1,895 online and another £2,100 from bucket collections with money still coming in from the raffle and entry fees, and the final total is expected to be announced in the new year.

Organiser Taron Lee said that he was "very chuffed" with how the event had gone: