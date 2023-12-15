GALLERY: Louth's Christmas Tree Festival lights up St James Church
The Christmas Tree Festival was held once again by the Friends of St James Church in St James’s Church, with 85 trees decorated by schools, groups, and organisations including Louth & District Rotary, Louth Men’s Shed, Meridian Singers, LaceyField School, and many more, including 20 new trees.
After the official opening by Mayor Julia Simmons on Thursday 7, with music from Zero Degrees Chorus, mulled wine and mince pies, the church was open from Friday December 8 to Wednesday (December 13).
Organiser Lesley Elliott said: “We had loads of children in and schools came in for a wander and we had lots of visitors and everyone enjoyed it.
"I’ve had some lovely emails from people, one saying how ingenious some entries were, there were some fantastic ones and everyone was so clever.
”Every tree has been made with a lot of love and it was lovely. Thank you to everyone came and contributed.”
The amount of money the tree festival has raised is still being counted up, but the Friends estimated to have raised around £4,000.