GALLERY: Louth's Christmas Tree Festival lights up St James Church

​Dozens of Christmas trees decorated by our community groups have lit up Louth’s church.

Tracey Clark, former manager of Wilko and their tree in Louth Christmas Tree Festival. Photos: John Aron Photography

​The Christmas Tree Festival was held once again by the Friends of St James Church in St James’s Church, with 85 trees decorated by schools, groups, and organisations including Louth & District Rotary, Louth Men’s Shed, Meridian Singers, LaceyField School, and many more, including 20 new trees.

After the official opening by Mayor Julia Simmons on Thursday 7, with music from Zero Degrees Chorus, mulled wine and mince pies, the church was open from Friday December 8 to Wednesday (December 13).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organiser Lesley Elliott said: “We had loads of children in and schools came in for a wander and we had lots of visitors and everyone enjoyed it.

Lesley Elliott part of the organising team at St James Church.

"I’ve had some lovely emails from people, one saying how ingenious some entries were, there were some fantastic ones and everyone was so clever.

”Every tree has been made with a lot of love and it was lovely. Thank you to everyone came and contributed.”