Michelle Walmey and Hazel Kelly of Louth's Girl Guiding. Photos: Holly Parkinson

The Fun & Friendship Festival held its first event at the Priory Hotel on Sunday (August 27), with dozens of groups in the community hosting stalls to show what they have to offer.

The Festival was also promoting the hard work of Neighbours Kitchen, an initiative dedicated to providing meals and assistance to those in need in our community, run by Paul Hugill MBE.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event was hosted by Amanda Watt, who said the idea came after she got chatting to other ladies who came to the book club held at the Priory.

Brownie Annabel Foyster, 9, ath the Fun & Friendship Festival.

"We started talking about holding a book sale to raise money for the Priory, and people had been saying they wanted to join some groups but didn’t know where to start, and so we wanted to raise awareness of what the Neighbour’s Kitchen does and bring community clubs together,” she said.

And so the Fun & Friendship Festival was born, and there were more than 40 different clubs, activities, choirs, charities, and support groups in attendance, including Louth & District Archers, Louth U3A, Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, Andy’s Man Club, Air Cadets, Brownies and Rainbows, and many more.

Amanda said she had had many positive comments from the various community groups during and after the event, and Paul Hugill has expressed his admiration for the way that Amanda coordinated so many different groups to come together:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was a day that showed the depth and range of community focused groups and clubs in this remarkable community that we are so honoured to be a positive part of,” he said.

Adult yoga demonstrated outdoors at the Priory.