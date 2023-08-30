GALLERY: Louth's community groups celebrate Fun Friendship Festival
The Fun & Friendship Festival held its first event at the Priory Hotel on Sunday (August 27), with dozens of groups in the community hosting stalls to show what they have to offer.
The Festival was also promoting the hard work of Neighbours Kitchen, an initiative dedicated to providing meals and assistance to those in need in our community, run by Paul Hugill MBE.
The event was hosted by Amanda Watt, who said the idea came after she got chatting to other ladies who came to the book club held at the Priory.
"We started talking about holding a book sale to raise money for the Priory, and people had been saying they wanted to join some groups but didn’t know where to start, and so we wanted to raise awareness of what the Neighbour’s Kitchen does and bring community clubs together,” she said.
And so the Fun & Friendship Festival was born, and there were more than 40 different clubs, activities, choirs, charities, and support groups in attendance, including Louth & District Archers, Louth U3A, Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, Andy’s Man Club, Air Cadets, Brownies and Rainbows, and many more.
Amanda said she had had many positive comments from the various community groups during and after the event, and Paul Hugill has expressed his admiration for the way that Amanda coordinated so many different groups to come together:
“It was a day that showed the depth and range of community focused groups and clubs in this remarkable community that we are so honoured to be a positive part of,” he said.
“A massive thanks to all the bands and choirs who gave their time and talent up to create a beautiful soundtrack to a beautiful day – the day showed that there is something for absolutely everyone in this town.”