Mablethorpe was awash with colour as the coast showed their ‘Pride’.

Amelia Campling and Amanda Phythian of Mablethorpe Ice Cream Company. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Hundreds of people flocked to the town over the weekend to celebrate Mablethorpe Pride, with dozens of activities, events, and entertainment taking place across the area.

Pride Mini Market Stalls could be found outside the Factory Shop, with Mablethorpe fire station hosting their own Pride event, and there were many colourful performers around the town, including stilt walkers, Twist & Make Balloons, magician Roy Bond, and a steel percussion band.

Performances from NG Dance Company, a pop-up circus school and more took place during the afternoon, and there was evening’s entertainment at the Louth Hotel and Jesters by drag performer Titty Bon Bon DJ Sassy Brooke, singer Sam Beeson, and Ky-Lie a Kylie tribute act.

Chase Healey, Paul Brown, Mark Parkin, Cyndi Peters, Darren Whitehead-Boyd, and Gary Whitehead-Boyd at Mablethorpe Pride.

Then on Sunday, there was a lifeboat demonstration on the beach front, and then Titty Bon Bon returned to the Conservative Club, with Regina Sparkles also performing.

Mablethorpe also had a window display competition, which was won by The Coffee Pot for their colourful window display.

Nina Bennett, Mablethorpe Pride committee member, with Lexi-May Bennett, 14, LGBTQ+ Youth Member

The Coffee Pot, Winner of the decorated window competition.

Shane Watson and Charlie White of Your Label Queen at Mablethorpe Pride.

Jane Reddin (sitting), Lhi Elligott, Sam Ramsden, and Gill Fisher of Flanders Friends.

Abi Stubbs and daughter Ruby Stubbs, 16, of Mablethorpe.

Pride event at Sunnydale Park, Saltfleet - organiser Rob Tideswell with Sian Preston.

Daisy Keogh, 10, and Rosie Keogh, 8, at the Pride event at Sunnydale Park, Saltfleet.

Mablethorpe Fire Station's support for Mablethorpe Pride.

Sharmani Wilks and mum Judy Wilks at Mablethorpe Pride.