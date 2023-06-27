Mablethorpe was awash with colour as the coast showed their ‘Pride’.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 28th Jun 2023, 00:00 BST
Hundreds of people flocked to the town over the weekend to celebrate MablethorpePride, with dozens of activities, events, and entertainment taking place across the area.
Pride Mini Market Stalls could be found outside the Factory Shop, with Mablethorpe fire station hosting their own Pride event, and there were many colourful performers around the town, including stilt walkers, Twist & Make Balloons, magician Roy Bond, and a steel percussion band.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Performances from NG Dance Company, a pop-up circus school and more took place during the afternoon, and there was evening’s entertainment at the Louth Hotel and Jesters by drag performer Titty Bon Bon DJ Sassy Brooke, singer Sam Beeson, and Ky-Lie a Kylie tribute act.