GALLERY: Mablethorpe New Year's Day Big Dip sees dippers brave the seas for charity

A band of brave souls took a dip in the chilly seas for charity on New Year’s Day.

Steve Atherton emerges from the sea at the Mablethorpe Big Dip in his distinctive poppy ensemble.

Each year, the Mablethorpe New Year’s Big Dip takes place on Mablethorpe beach to raise money for the Mablethorpe Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Organised by the Flanders Friends, this year’s event saw 22 people braving the strong winds and freezing water temperatures in a variety of get-ups, including the well-recognised, skimpy poppy ensemble from Steve Atherton.

Advertisement

Steve said in a statement that donations given into his poppy bucket have totalled £940 for the Royal British Legion.

Carol Frisby emerges from the surf on Mablethorpe Beach after taking part in the 2023 Big Dip.

Advertisement

A spokesman for the Flanders Friends said: “There was 22 brave – or bonkers – dippers and just over £1,000 was raised in the buckets.

"We are still waiting on the final figures for the sponsorship of the event but early expectations are it should be in the region of £1,800.”

Advertisement

Emerging from the surf onto Mablethorpe Beach after taking part in the 2023 Big Dip.

Participants emerge from the surf on Mablethorpe Beach after taking part in the 2023 Big Dip.

Advertisement

RNLI members keeping the Big Dip safe.

Macolm Nix and dippers wading out into the surf.

Advertisement

Kelsy Plumber, Andrew Stevenson and Jackie Young head out towards the waves.

Colin Guy followed by Colin and Jessica Geary at the Big Dip.

Advertisement