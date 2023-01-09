Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

GALLERY: Mablethorpe sandracing goes ahead in memory of past organiser

Thrill-seekers congregated on Mablethorpe beach on Sunday to not only wow the crowds, but to pay tribute to the organiser of the racing of more than 40 years.

By Rachel Armitage
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 12:44pm
Mckenzie Mallabone racing at Mablethorpe. Photos: Chris Frear
Mckenzie Mallabone racing at Mablethorpe. Photos: Chris Frear

John Nicholls had been the organiser of the Mablethorpe Sandracing for 42 years before his nephew, Steve Nicholls, took over with George Pickering to continue the popular racing series when he stepped down in January last year.

As John sadly died last week, the racing went ahead on Sunday in his memory.

There were 80 racers who took part in the 12 classes, with each rider taking part in a practice run across the sands before taking on five rounds of races.

Most Popular
Racer Steve Lomas.

Sunday’s event was part of a six-part racing series, with the first monthly events in this series seeing hundreds of people from across the country coming to take part in the racing on the beach.

The next leg of the racing taking place on January 22 and further races on February 5 and March 5 before the final on March 26.

George said: “The racing went really well on the day, the weather was good which was a help.”

Those wishing to take part in the next event at Mablethorpe Sandracing should visit https://mablethorpesandracing.co.uk/ to sign up as a member, upon which you will be able to enter the next available event.

Matt Vallance fine-tunes his bike at Mablethorpe.

For more information on Mablethorpe Sandracing, you can also email George at [email protected]

Bikers line up at Mablethorpe sandracing.
Officials keeping track of the scores.
Mablethorpe sandracers go full throttle.
Lining up at the start line.
Jack Bell racing at Mablethorpe.
Wowing the crowds at Mablethorpe sandracing.
Mablethorpe