GALLERY: Mablethorpe sandracing goes ahead in memory of past organiser

John Nicholls had been the organiser of the Mablethorpe Sandracing for 42 years before his nephew, Steve Nicholls, took over with George Pickering to continue the popular racing series when he stepped down in January last year.
As John sadly died last week, the racing went ahead on Sunday in his memory.
There were 80 racers who took part in the 12 classes, with each rider taking part in a practice run across the sands before taking on five rounds of races.
Sunday’s event was part of a six-part racing series, with the first monthly events in this series seeing hundreds of people from across the country coming to take part in the racing on the beach.
The next leg of the racing taking place on January 22 and further races on February 5 and March 5 before the final on March 26.
George said: “The racing went really well on the day, the weather was good which was a help.”
Those wishing to take part in the next event at Mablethorpe Sandracing should visit https://mablethorpesandracing.co.uk/ to sign up as a member, upon which you will be able to enter the next available event.
For more information on Mablethorpe Sandracing, you can also email George at [email protected]
