The tournament at the Northcote Horse and Animal Sanctuary is a popular annual event and took place on Sunday.

Visitors were treated to fun medieval skill at arms demonstrations and a stunning bird of prey flying show.

There were also amazing aerial acrobatic artists performing along with equestrian vaulting and fire performers.

In addition there was popular pony grooming and animal handling, as well as stalls to browse, tasty snacks in the cafe and a barbecue.

Originally the Northcote Heavy Horse Centre, the registered charity was founded in 1988 by Keith and Ruth Sanders, who had a passion for horses.

The idea was sparked when their horse Ebony returned to them after working at Young's Brewery in London. The centre opened in July 1989 and has relied on faith, support from friends, and fundraising activities to sustain itself.The centre’s primary focus is providing a caring environment for horses with specific needs, including disabled horses.

Manager Terena Bolam said: “We believe in the importance of horses having meaningful work and contributing to their well-being.

"The centre operates with a dedicated team of volunteers, including an unpaid manager and deputy, who are supported by visitors and generous donations.

“Over the years the centre has continued to grow, taking in more horses and other animals, including birds of prey, goats and llamas.

"Although we haven’t counted the proceeds of the tournament yet we had a very good day and the feedback has also been positive.”

Last year after being asked to vacate their horses' stables and move all of our animals and belongings, with very little notice, a Devastating Loss of Our Stables gofundme page was set up, which has raised £2,095 of the £3,000 needed.

“This was an area our charity had full use of since opening in 1989," added Terena. "We’ve taken on four more horses so desperately need the stables for winter.”

To make a donation visit Devastating Loss of Our Stables on gofundme.com here.

1 . Northcote Horses and Animals Jodi Adkin and Ava Jones 3 of Wakefield. Photo: David D\awson

2 . Northcotes Horses and Animals Fens Falconry display. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Northcotes Horses and Animals Manager Terena Bolam breathing fire. Photo: David Dawson

4 . Northcote Horses and Animals A fire juggling act by Maria Cuthbert. Photo: David Dawson