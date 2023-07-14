GALLERY: More than 1,000 bikes turn out for Boston Bike Night 2023

Boston Bike Night saw more than 1,000 motorcycles come to town as the event marked its 25th year.

People of all ages turned out in Central Park on Thursday, July 6, for the annual bike bonanza – the mayor of Boston Coun David Brown among them.

Brands of bike on show included Honda, Royal Enfield, Rover, Triumph, Suzuki, Yamaha, and Indian.

Alongside Boston, visitors travelled from Spalding, Skegness, Alford, and even outside of the county, for the night.

Chairmain Richard White hailed the event a ‘great success’, saying it ‘went off without a hitch in perfect weather conditions’.

“The bikes ranged from brand new to pre-war and everything in between,” he said. “The classic bike display was as popular as usual with some very rare racing bikes and some beautifully restored machines.

“The visitors on foot had a similar range from babies to pensioners.”

“All comments expressed to the organisers were very positive,” he continued. “It seems a good time was had by all.”

He said organisers would like to thank all the people who supported the event, in particular: the volunteer marshals, J&B Motorcycles, Siltside Services, TFM, Sportsbikeshop, the park staff, the exhibitors and caterers, and those who were on hand (but fortunately not needed) to help with lost children and vulnerable adults.

1 . Boston Bike Night 2023 Scarlett Burch, eight, and Kendal Spiller, six, of Boston, with Chris Smith of Grantham and his Honda Superdream 1400 Sidecar Outfit. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

2 . Boston Bike Night 2023 Pictured (from left) Brian Johnson, Pete Coupland, Trevor Woodman and Gilly Gilbert, of Wyberton, with his 2004 Royal Enfield 500 Bullet. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

3 . Boston Bike Night 2023 Carol Siddle and Les Birt, of Sibsey. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography

4 . Boston Bike Night 2023 Ray and Sue Fairey, of Wrangle, with their Rover V8 3.5l Rat Trike. Photo: D. R. Dawson Photography