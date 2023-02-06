More than 400 runners turned out on a sunny morning by the sea for the Skegness 10k race.

First three runners to finish (from left) Paul Lyons (2nd), Ryan Page (1st) and Alan George (3rd)

Organisers Skegness Coasters Running Club moved up the coast to Butlin’s to host this year’s event to save on the cost of closing roads.

Proceeds will go to local charities and to cover the cost of next year’s event.

Starting across the road from the main holiday centre, the route took in laps of the caravan site and headed across Wall’s Lane to Skegness Water Leisure Park.

We made it! Runners finishing the 10K.

The overall winner was Ryan Page of Lincoln Wellington in 32mins 25secs.

First woman was Sophie George of Lincoln Wellington in 39mins.13secs.

Ben Peel, who is on the organising committee, said they were pleased with the turnout. “It was slightly down on last year but overall we were happy with the turnout,” he said.

Skegness Coasters meet at the Northshore Hotel on Tuesday’s at 6.30pm and new members of all abilities are welcome.

Runners finishing the 10K

Runners celebrate finishing the 10K

Only 10k to go.... the start of the race.

Still going strong. Runners finishing the 10.

Skegness and District Running club members.

Leading the pack... Skegness 10k at Butlin's.

Runners doing a lap of the caravans.

Runners finishing the 10K

More than 400 runners took part.

Runners came from all over the region to take part.

Skegness 10k competitors enjoying a race by the sea.

Striding out in the Skegness 10k.

And they are off, the start of the 10K

The start of the Skegness 10K race.

And they are off... the start of the 10K

Hurricane Striders of Lincoln.