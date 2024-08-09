GALLERY: More than £290 raised when pirates caused fun at care home in Skegness

‘Parrots and Pirates’ was the theme of this year’s annual event held at Syne Hills.

The comfort fund supplies meaningful and engaging activities and trips out for all the residents. T

Residents chose the theme and the day went off with a ‘bang’ thanks to real Parrots and Pirates who were hired from Hull.

Coordinator Cheryl Curtis said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience for both staff, residents and their friends and families getting to hold real parrots and watch them play all types of games.

“We also had excellent response from local businesses who donated many free items for our raffle, including Skegness Aquarium, Natureland, Fantasy Island, The View, Tesco, Saint Boo and Artisan Coffee Design.”

Along with raffle and the parrots, there was a tea stall, lucky dip, find the treasure in the sand game, Captain Hook’s ring toss and tombola. Everyone took part in dressing up for the day, including families and residents.

Thanks to their donations and the efforts of both the volunteers and staff, they raised just over £290 for the comfort fund.

