GALLERY: More than £290 raised when pirates caused fun at care home in Skegness

By Chrissie Redford
Published 9th Aug 2024, 13:09 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 13:13 GMT
It was a pirate’s life for residents of a care home in Skegness when they held a fete in aid of their comfort fund.

‘Parrots and Pirates’ was the theme of this year’s annual event held at Syne Hills.

The comfort fund supplies meaningful and engaging activities and trips out for all the residents. T

Residents chose the theme and the day went off with a ‘bang’ thanks to real Parrots and Pirates who were hired from Hull.

Coordinator Cheryl Curtis said: “It was a once in a lifetime experience for both staff, residents and their friends and families getting to hold real parrots and watch them play all types of games.

“We also had excellent response from local businesses who donated many free items for our raffle, including Skegness Aquarium, Natureland, Fantasy Island, The View, Tesco, Saint Boo and Artisan Coffee Design.”

Along with raffle and the parrots, there was a tea stall, lucky dip, find the treasure in the sand game, Captain Hook’s ring toss and tombola. Everyone took part in dressing up for the day, including families and residents.

Thanks to their donations and the efforts of both the volunteers and staff, they raised just over £290 for the comfort fund.

Kerry Sweeny and friends.

Kerry Sweeny and friends. Photo: Cheryl Curtis

Issac and Naomi Peace playing in their own tropical island.

Issac and Naomi Peace playing in their own tropical island. Photo: Cheryl Curtis

Ahoy, Me Hearties! Judd saying hello to a parrott.

Ahoy, Me Hearties! Judd saying hello to a parrott. Photo: Cheryl Curtis

A parrot getting a good view of the fun on the shoulder of Dave Poore.

A parrot getting a good view of the fun on the shoulder of Dave Poore. Photo: Cheryl Courtis

