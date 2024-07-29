GALLERY: More than £3,759 raised during annual RNLI Flag Week in Skegness

The annual fundraiser culminated in the annual Flag Day on Saturday, during which the inshore and all-weather lifeboats were launched for a spectacular demonstration by the brave volunteer crew who operate them.

Collections took place throughout the week at the Hildreds shopping centre, raising £1,415.

Talented brothers Elijah and Aaron Rice raised £272.03 during their four-hour marathon piano recital, which also took place in the Hildreds Centre on Flag Day.

A spokesperson for Skegness RNLI described the total raised as ‘incredible’. “Thank you to everyone that gave so generously to help raise this fantastic amount,” the spokesperson said.

Elijah and Aaron’s mum said she was very proud of their achievement. She said: “They both really enjoyed the event and would like to say a huge thank you to all the people who donated on Saturday and to also thank them for the lovely and supportive comments they received.”

They would also like to thank Steve Andrews, manager at the Hildreds Centre, for allowing the findraiser, and the security men who helped witgh the setting up.

Thanks also to Copystat Printers for printing the posters and flyers at such a reasonable rate, Elijah's music tutor Mrs April Chapman for designing the posters and flyers and the promotional video and Aaron's music tutor Mrs Rachel Butler of Rachel’s Music Tuition for all her support.

The RNLI would to thank the following for their donations of prizes, tombola items and wine:

Drapers of Skegness, Skegness Rock Shop, Skegness liberal social club, Indulgence Skegness, Tipsy Cow Bar & Grill, Heat N Light Centre, The Cottage Loaf Cafe, Ambers Hair and Beauty Lounge, Bagel Blinders, Three Monkeys, Skegness Pleasure Beach, Wolfies Wine Bar, Trawlers Catch Skegness, Toolstation Skegness, CarMats4U, Seaside Treats, Screwfix, Skegness Pier, Instance Automatics (Maxxgrab), Tina Bakewell, Coastfields Holiday Village, Lowndes Skegness, Mooch Skegness, Skegness Ex Servicemen's Club, Skegness Working Men's Club and Botton's Pleasure Beach.

