GALLERY: Naomi’s Garden's fundraising ball raises thousands

The Naomi's Garden team ready for the ball, from left: Vanessa Toyne, Sarah-Jayne Walker, and Amanda Franklin. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​Naomi’s Garden’s annual fundraising ball took place on Saturday (March 16) at the Brackenborough Hotel in Louth, the third annual event.

The charity provides conductive education those with movement disorders such as Cerebral Palsy, Parkinson's, Dyspraxia and Motor Delay, as well as support for their families, and the trustees are currently raising as much money as they can towards to the renovation of their new premises at Manby Park.

Saturday’s event raised £5,000 through ticket sales, the fundraising auction, donations, and bids by well-wishers.

Revellers enjoying Naomi's Garden Fundraising Ball.

"The evening was filled with laughter and dancing, and we’re so grateful to every guest who attended and gave so generously on the night,” said lead conductor Sarah-Jayne Walker, “All of the trustees – Mandy Franklin, Hannah Lindsey, Donna Ruslin and myself – are so thankful for the companies who donated to our cause with raffle and auction prizes.

"We were really excited to share the latest updates on the night around our rebuilding project, we shared visual imaging of the building and what we’re hoping it will look like, and the progress of our children who access Naomi’s Garden.