GALLERY: No damp squibs as Horncastle's fireworks go off with a bang

Horncastle’s fireworks were hailed another success thanks to the hard work of Horncastle & District Lions Club.

Enjoying Horncastle's fireworks, from left: Kate Woods, Dave Whitaker, Frankie Crow, and Amelia Weston, 5. Photos: John Aron Photography

The event was held on Thimbleby Road once again on Sunday evening (November 5) and crowds came from all across the district to watch the fireworks display and help raise money for Lion’s funds for the community.

To keep everyone warm, burgers, hotdogs and soup were served by the Lions during the evening and Lions president Mike Harrison said that the event was an “overwhelming success”: