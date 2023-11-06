Register
GALLERY: No damp squibs as Horncastle's fireworks go off with a bang

Horncastle’s fireworks were hailed another success thanks to the hard work of Horncastle & District Lions Club.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2023, 16:14 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 16:15 GMT
Enjoying Horncastle's fireworks, from left: Kate Woods, Dave Whitaker, Frankie Crow, and Amelia Weston, 5. Photos: John Aron PhotographyEnjoying Horncastle's fireworks, from left: Kate Woods, Dave Whitaker, Frankie Crow, and Amelia Weston, 5. Photos: John Aron Photography
The event was held on Thimbleby Road once again on Sunday evening (November 5) and crowds came from all across the district to watch the fireworks display and help raise money for Lion’s funds for the community.

To keep everyone warm, burgers, hotdogs and soup were served by the Lions during the evening and Lions president Mike Harrison said that the event was an “overwhelming success”:

"We took over £5,000 on the gate alone and made loads more through food sales, and we’re really pleased with how it all went.”