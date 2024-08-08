GALLERY: ‘O What a Frabjous Day’ at Alice in Wonderfarm event in Skegness

The Alice in Wonderland themed special event was put on by Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments by kind permission of The Village Church Farm.

Dee' Dee, who was Alice in the day, commented: "It was a wonderful day and a very big thank you to everyone who came and took part.”

Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness, Couns Adrian Frindley and Sarah Staples, were crowned Wonderfarm King and Queen for the day.

They had the overall decisions on the outcome of the games and competitions.

The Fancy Dress contest was the hardest to judge everyone made fabulous costumes,

Fantasy Island donated the first prize of a day at their funfair.

Members of Dee'Dee’s family also performed during the event. Husband Malcolm was the Mad Music Man, providing the music and comedy. Daughter Penney and son Valentino also took part.

Other appearances were by the Jolly Fisherman, the White Rabbit, Willows Entertainment with Celty the Cow and Digger the Dog and the Full Fatham Five Sea Shanty Band.

Lady T Entertainments from the North Cote Heavy Horse Center also performed Alice on Stilts and a glimpse of their fantastic fire show.

Artist Steve Gould created amazing Alice art works with all the children.

Also taking part were the Fenwold and other Alice themed Steampunks from far and wide.

It was a great opportunity to buy clothes, arts and cakes.

The day also hosted the Skegness Royal British Legion branch poppy tie on.

There was also a special birthday treat for former Skegness Mayor, Coun Pete Barry. He was presented with a cake on the unbirthday table and everyone sang ‘Happy Birthday’.

Plans are already in handto repeat the event next year, which is a special anniversary for Alice in Wonderland.

It is hoped a long time member of the Lewis Carroll Society will be special guest and also the great-granddaughter of Alice Liddle, the original Alice in Wonderland.

