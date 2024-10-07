GALLERY: Over 50 apples on display at Gunby Hall event celebrating autumn

By Chrissie Redford
Published 7th Oct 2024, 12:41 BST
Over 50 varieties of apples were on display when Gunby Hall and Gardens hosted an annual event celebrating the arrival of autumn.

Families from all around the county went along to Apple Day on Sunday to learn more about the apples on show and the ones grown on the National Trust estate.

There were numerous craft and trade stalls, selling jewellery, garden ornaments, gifts, honey and even apple trees.

Visitors were also able to explore the annual apple display and meet the East of England Apples and Orchards Project team, who were sharing their knowledge.

It was also an opportunity to see the new exibition in the Orchard Gallery by Laura Andrew.

Grounds were also open for walkers with cream teas served in the tea-room for those looking for a treat after visiting the house.

The house opens daily from 11am - 2.30pm.

Next big event is the Halloween Gunby and Dragons Trail from October 19 to November 2.

Normal admission charges apply. National Trust members gain free entry.

Exploring the orchard are Jenny Harrison and George Harrison, 8, of Louth

1. Gunby Hall and Gardens Apple Day

Exploring the orchard are Jenny Harrison and George Harrison, 8, of Louth Photo: David Dawson

Dom Ball, Shaunna Ball and Zachary Ball, 2 ,of Huttoft

2. Gunby Hall and Gardens Apple Day

Dom Ball, Shaunna Ball and Zachary Ball, 2 ,of Huttoft Photo: David Dawson

Louise and Chris Bobowicz of Horncastl (keft) learn all about apples with Martin Skipper,project manager at East of England Apples & Orchards

3. Gunby Hall Apple Day

Louise and Chris Bobowicz of Horncastl (keft) learn all about apples with Martin Skipper,project manager at East of England Apples & Orchards Photo: David Dawson

A cosy spot for a rest - Philip and Jean Newton of Derbyshire who are staying at their caravan in Winthorpe

4. Gunby Hall Apple Day

A cosy spot for a rest - Philip and Jean Newton of Derbyshire who are staying at their caravan in Winthorpe Photo: David Dawson

