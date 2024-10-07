GALLERY: Over 50 apples on display at Gunby Hall event celebrating autumn

Families from all around the county went along to Apple Day on Sunday to learn more about the apples on show and the ones grown on the National Trust estate.

There were numerous craft and trade stalls, selling jewellery, garden ornaments, gifts, honey and even apple trees.

Visitors were also able to explore the annual apple display and meet the East of England Apples and Orchards Project team, who were sharing their knowledge.

It was also an opportunity to see the new exibition in the Orchard Gallery by Laura Andrew.

Grounds were also open for walkers with cream teas served in the tea-room for those looking for a treat after visiting the house.

The house opens daily from 11am - 2.30pm.

Next big event is the Halloween Gunby and Dragons Trail from October 19 to November 2.

Normal admission charges apply. National Trust members gain free entry.

1 . Gunby Hall and Gardens Apple Day Exploring the orchard are Jenny Harrison and George Harrison, 8, of Louth Photo: David Dawson

2 . Gunby Hall and Gardens Apple Day Dom Ball, Shaunna Ball and Zachary Ball, 2 ,of Huttoft Photo: David Dawson

3 . Gunby Hall Apple Day Louise and Chris Bobowicz of Horncastl (keft) learn all about apples with Martin Skipper,project manager at East of England Apples & Orchards Photo: David Dawson