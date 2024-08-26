GALLERY: Over 50 stalls of amazing crafts at 50th anniversary Alford Craft Market
Over 50 stalls have been set up around Alford Manor House for the three-day event, which faced extreme weather conditions when it opened on Saturday.
After a wet start yesterday (Sunday), the sun finally came out and market was buzzing with visitors browsing an array of true craftmanship.
As well as handmade crafts for sale, there was demonstrations of crafts, have-a-go stalls, vintage games, storytelling and live music.
For the children there was a Punch and Judy Show and complementing the businesses in town which stayed open for the event – including Alford Craft Market’s own shop – there was even displays by three Morris dancing teams.
The county’s teenage market was also represented.
Thought to be the longest-running craft market in the UK, Alford Craft Market was set up in 1974 by Michel and Heather Ducos of Alford Pottery to enable Lincolnshire artists and makers to sell their work and to promote an interest in arts and crafts.
The August Bank Holiday Weekend Craft Market is the main 50th Anniversary celebration in the Alford Manor House Grounds and Big Marquee – and is a result of the hard work of the organising team.
A ribbon cutting ceremony took place on Saturday, featuring the display of the Alford Craft Market’s 50th Anniversary Street Art Banners on the Alford Manor House railings made by adults and children of the local community.
There was street theatre/stilt walking from the Earthbound Misfits with a 1970’s theme. The walkabout act Team BGee also made an appearance.Admission is Give What You Can Afford to help pay for the free activities and entertainment.The Alford Craft Market Shop at 1 West Street will be open from 10am to 4pm on all three days.
