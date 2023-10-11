Over 50 varieties of apples grown on the Gunby estate were on show at the weekend in a celebration of the fruit.

Gunby Hall and Gardens near Spilsby celebrated the return of its popular Apple Day on Sunday.

Visitors were able to explore the walled gardens and orchard at Gunby, where the apples are all lovingly tended to by a small but passionate team of gardening staff and volunteers.

The team shared their tips and tricks for looking after these tasty fruits and experts from the East of England Apple and Orchard Project were on hand to identify visitors’ apples.

Artisan craft and trade stalls featured in the gardens and courtyard, making the day a perfect excuse to browse local and bespoke products. surrounded by beautiful autumnal scenery.

Tasha Johnson, Senior Gardener at Gunby, said: “We have a lot of apple trees so there are plenty of different colours, shapes and sizes to marvel at. The apple trees are also a brilliant habitat for animals and insects, while the apple blossom is a tempting source of nectar for the ‘gun-bees’.

“Our job is to make sure the trees, and all the wildlife around them, survive for many more years to come.”

Autumn celebrations continue on Saturday, October 28, with Halloween Haunted Hall. Shutters will be closed and the house dressed for some spooktacular fun.

Normal daily opening times are from 11 am - 2.30 pm

National Trust members gain free entry. For more information go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall

See next week’s newspaper for guide to Halloweeb events across the county.

1 . Apple Day at Gunby Hall and Gardens Lucy C,harlton, 5, at Galley Hill Farm Pick Your Own stall Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

2 . Apple Day at Gunby Hall and Gardens Clive ironmonger (National Trust gardener) with Debra Thornalley and apple expert Martin Skipper/ Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

3 . Apple Day at Gunby Hall and Gardens Anyone for apple pie? The deVarls family enjoying a picnic at Gunby Hall. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON

4 . Apple Day at Gunby Hall and Gardens Visitors were able to browse a variety of stalls at the event. Photo: HOLLY PARKINSON