GALLERY: Over 50 varieties on show at Apple Day at Gunby Hall and Gardens
Visitors were able to explore the walled gardens and orchard at Gunby, where the apples are all lovingly tended to by a small but passionate team of gardening staff and volunteers.
The team shared their tips and tricks for looking after these tasty fruits and experts from the East of England Apple and Orchard Project were on hand to identify visitors’ apples.
Artisan craft and trade stalls featured in the gardens and courtyard, making the day a perfect excuse to browse local and bespoke products. surrounded by beautiful autumnal scenery.
Tasha Johnson, Senior Gardener at Gunby, said: “We have a lot of apple trees so there are plenty of different colours, shapes and sizes to marvel at. The apple trees are also a brilliant habitat for animals and insects, while the apple blossom is a tempting source of nectar for the ‘gun-bees’.
“Our job is to make sure the trees, and all the wildlife around them, survive for many more years to come.”
Autumn celebrations continue on Saturday, October 28, with Halloween Haunted Hall. Shutters will be closed and the house dressed for some spooktacular fun.
Normal daily opening times are from 11 am - 2.30 pm
National Trust members gain free entry. For more information go to www.nationaltrust.org.uk/gunby-hall
- See next week’s newspaper for guide to Halloweeb events across the county.