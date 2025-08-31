GALLERY: Police praise for peaceful protestors in Skegness

Migrant march and protest in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police have praised protestors for conducting their march through Skegness ‘in a peaceful and safe manner’.

The protest over migrant accommodation in Skegness took place on Saturday and police estimated it was attended by around 150 people.

Approximately 120 protestors gathered at the train station and marched to opposite the County Hotel, where they were joined by around 30 and where a static protest was held, with special guest, Nick Tenconi of UKIP.

Due to this, a section of the road was closed to ensure the safety of all those present. A small counter protest also took place nearby, however exact numbers for this are not available.

The protest moves along Lumley Road. Onlookers described it as a xcarnival atmosphere.

One local man, aged 24, was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and has been taken to custody in Skegness Police Station. A second man, aged 39, was arrested on recall to prison.

Lincolnshire Police commented: “We would like to extend our thanks to all those who attended today in a peaceful and safe manner, and to residents of and other visitors to Skegness for their patience while this event took place.”

Organiser Steve Dand, who describes himself as a concerned parent and patriot ‘fighting for the safety of our women and children’, commented: “I think it went very well and I was surprised at the amount of support, especially from the local community.

"It just shows that people have had enough. The protest wasn't about my movement – it was focused on the mass influx of unvetted males which could be a danger to our women and children and the fact that the government is putting them before British people

A sea of flags along the protest route.

"Me and my partner, Carla Heywood, worked tirelessly for the past six weeks to make this one of the best protests Skegness has seen and to show local people they are not alon.

"I would certainly consider doing this again if the Government and the local council fail to listen to what their community not only want but deserve.”

Local photographer Barry Robinson followed the march and said he had never seen so many people along the route – the public and police presence.

"It was like carnival day,” he daid. “Apart from the counter protestors, everyone seemed to be supporting it – waving Union Flags and St George’s flags along the route.

"Even the Clock Tower has been draped with flags – I have never seen anything like it.”