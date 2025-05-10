GALLERY: Poppy in sky tribute to Greatest Generation at Legion picnic in the park in Skegness

It was a fitting tribute to the continuing hard work of the Skegness branch of the Royal British Legion when hundreds turned out for their Picnic in the Park, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe.

The emotional week had seen a civic commemoration in Tower Gardens and Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley light a beacon on the beach in the evening on VE Day.

However, the park came alive once more on Saturday – this time for a joint day of celebration for VE/VJ80.

Crowds – many dressed in red, white and blue – enjoyed 1940s style entertainment and browsed over 30 stalls and exhibits, as well as a display of military vehicles.

However, it was the flyover by the Battle of Britain Spitfire which was the highlight of the day, with the spectators waving their Union Flags in excitement.

Members of the community who were alive in the 1940s had been invited to enjoy the spectacle from VIP seating placed in front of the bandstand – another poignant moment which brought tears to the eyes of organisers.

Tracy Turner, vice chair of the Skegness RBL, commented: “What an absolutely fabulous day. The weather, the entertainment. The support. People with picnics, fizz, blankets and chairs filled Tower Gardens.

“The Spitfire flew over four times - and on one flyover, he flew straight over the huge 24ft x 12ft Union flag laid on the ground - and we knew he had seen it as he did a double wing dip in acknowledgment.

“I can’t recall Tower Gardens being as busy in years as it has been today.

“It has been a very fitting celebration for VE and VJ80th and also the event of the year for our Mayor, Adrian Findlay, to end his Mayoral term.

“The Branch would like to thank him for his unwavering support. Adrian has been a great ambassador for Skegness during his term and we hope we sent him off on a high.

“Thank you to everyone who came and celebrated. It has been so humbling to bring all these people together for a wonderous day in thanks and Remembrance to the Greatest Generation.

“We are a very active, fun and friendly branch and if anyone would like to come join us - we’d love to have you on board.”

