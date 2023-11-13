Register
BREAKING

Gallery: Proms to Poppies for Rasen Band

Market Rasen Band held their annual Proms to Poppies concert in the Festival Hall
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT

The first half got feet tapping with a programme of well-known tunes, with full band pieces and a number of solos.

The second half began on a more sedate note, with Elgar’s Nimrod, which saw the presentation of the Royal British Legion Standard.

The standard was lowered as band chairman and principal cornet Rob Tinker played the Last Post and a silence was held.

The band then delighted the audience with a traditional Proms section, with the audience waving their flags.

Market Rasen Band in full flow under conductor Matthew Leach.

1. Proms to Poppies

Market Rasen Band in full flow under conductor Matthew Leach. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Rob Tinker, band chairman and principal cornet

2. Proms to Poppies

Rob Tinker, band chairman and principal cornet Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The Royal British Legion Standard was paraded into the room

3.

The Royal British Legion Standard was paraded into the room Photo: Dianne Tuckett

The Royal British Legion Standard was lowered as a silence was held

4. Proms to Poppies

The Royal British Legion Standard was lowered as a silence was held Photo: Dianne Tuckett

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:PromsPoppies