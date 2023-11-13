Gallery: Proms to Poppies for Rasen Band
Market Rasen Band held their annual Proms to Poppies concert in the Festival Hall
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 13th Nov 2023, 17:27 GMT
The first half got feet tapping with a programme of well-known tunes, with full band pieces and a number of solos.
The second half began on a more sedate note, with Elgar’s Nimrod, which saw the presentation of the Royal British Legion Standard.
The standard was lowered as band chairman and principal cornet Rob Tinker played the Last Post and a silence was held.
The band then delighted the audience with a traditional Proms section, with the audience waving their flags.
1 / 2