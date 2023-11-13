Gallery: Proms to Poppies for Rasen Band

Market Rasen Band held their annual Proms to Poppies concert in the Festival Hall

The first half got feet tapping with a programme of well-known tunes, with full band pieces and a number of solos.

The second half began on a more sedate note, with Elgar’s Nimrod, which saw the presentation of the Royal British Legion Standard.

The standard was lowered as band chairman and principal cornet Rob Tinker played the Last Post and a silence was held.

The band then delighted the audience with a traditional Proms section, with the audience waving their flags.

1 . Proms to Poppies Market Rasen Band in full flow under conductor Matthew Leach. Photo: Dianne Tuckett

2 . Proms to Poppies Rob Tinker, band chairman and principal cornet Photo: Dianne Tuckett

3 . The Royal British Legion Standard was paraded into the room Photo: Dianne Tuckett

4 . Proms to Poppies The Royal British Legion Standard was lowered as a silence was held Photo: Dianne Tuckett