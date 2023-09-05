GALLERY: Quacking good fun for Lions' annual duck race

​Hundreds of brightly-coloured ducks were making their way downstream to the delight of well-wishers supporting a good cause.

The launch of the duck race at Hubbard's Hill. Photos: DR Dawson Photography

​Louth & District Lions hosted their annual duck race at Hubbard's Hills on Sunday (September 3) and people came from across the district to support the cause.

There were three races during the hot and sunny afternoon, two adults races which had 250 ducks across the two races, and a children’s race which had 50 entries.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jeff Fieldsend, spokesman for the Lions, said the event went very well:

Jeff Fieldsend releasing the ducks.

“It was very busy and went really well, it was very popular and everyone seemed to have really good fun.

"It was hot and tiring work chasing the ducks downstream – if someone had told me 30 years ago I’d be chasing plastic ducks down river I’d never have believed them!”