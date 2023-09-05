Register
GALLERY: Quacking good fun for Lions' annual duck race

​Hundreds of brightly-coloured ducks were making their way downstream to the delight of well-wishers supporting a good cause.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:05 BST
The launch of the duck race at Hubbard's Hill. Photos: DR Dawson PhotographyThe launch of the duck race at Hubbard's Hill. Photos: DR Dawson Photography
Louth & District Lions hosted their annual duck race at Hubbard's Hills on Sunday (September 3) and people came from across the district to support the cause.

There were three races during the hot and sunny afternoon, two adults races which had 250 ducks across the two races, and a children’s race which had 50 entries.

Jeff Fieldsend, spokesman for the Lions, said the event went very well:

Jeff Fieldsend releasing the ducks.Jeff Fieldsend releasing the ducks.
“It was very busy and went really well, it was very popular and everyone seemed to have really good fun.

"It was hot and tiring work chasing the ducks downstream – if someone had told me 30 years ago I’d be chasing plastic ducks down river I’d never have believed them!”

Coming up next for the Lions will be their fundraising Golf Day on Saturday September 10, and then their main event – the Bonfire night on Saturday November 4 at Deighton Close, Louth. Find out more at http://www.louthlions.org/