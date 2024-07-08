The Village Church Farm hosted the second annual Hidden Village Steampunk Event on Saturday and Sunday.
There were various stalls, with music from The Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band, Madam Misfit, Lady and the Biscuit and Nowhere Fast. In addition there was lots fun and games with Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks – which even the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Adrian Findley, joined in.
As well as helping to entertain the visitors, Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments provided the PA and background music to Madam Misfit, who braved the weather in two shows .
Michael Shires was strumming and plucking for both Lady and the Biscuit and Nowhere Fast.
In addition, the Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band sang their hearts out both days.
As well as visitors to the museum, the event was supported by Lincolnshire steampunk groups
Organisers commented afterwards: “Thank you for coming, and thank you for staying.
"We weren't going to let a drop of inclement weather dampen our spirits.
See you all again at Skegness next year!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.