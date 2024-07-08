The Village Church Farm hosted the second annual Hidden Village Steampunk Event on Saturday and Sunday.

There were various stalls, with music from The Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band, Madam Misfit, Lady and the Biscuit and Nowhere Fast. In addition there was lots fun and games with Fenwold League of Splendid Steampunks – which even the Mayor of Skegness, Coun Adrian Findley, joined in.

As well as helping to entertain the visitors, Dee'Dee Lee and Co Entertainments provided the PA and background music to Madam Misfit, who braved the weather in two shows .

Michael Shires was strumming and plucking for both Lady and the Biscuit and Nowhere Fast.

In addition, the Full Fathom Five Tea Shanty Band sang their hearts out both days.

As well as visitors to the museum, the event was supported by Lincolnshire steampunk groups

Organisers commented afterwards: “Thank you for coming, and thank you for staying.

"We weren't going to let a drop of inclement weather dampen our spirits.

See you all again at Skegness next year!”

1 . Hidden Village Steampunk Event Mayor of Skegness Coun Adrian Findley (second right) gets a flying lesson.Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Hidden Village Steampunk Event What a fun time they had! Hidden Village Steampunk Event at The Village Church Farm, Skegness.Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Hidden Village Steampunk Event Come fly with me! One of the activities at the Hidden Village Steampunk Event.Photo: Barry Robinson

4 . Hidden Village Steampunk Event Performers kept singing in the rain but didn't let it dampen their spirits.Photo: Dee'Dee Lee