GALLERY: Return of "Life on the Home Front" most successful yet, say organisers

Singer Jayne Darling performing at Jubilee Park.

Woodhall Spa 1940s Festival returned over Saturday and Sunday (July 9 to 10), with thousands of people flocking to the town to celebrate life on the Homefront, which this year celebrated its 10th year

Over the two days, there was huge programme of events including live music, entertainment, plenty of displays of military and civilian vintage vehicles – and even a visit from ‘Prime Minister Winston Churchill’.

Just some of the re-enactment groups and 1940s entertainers performing across the weekend included Brandyn Shaw, Stuart Lowther as “George Formby”, The Dream Belles and Woodhall Spa’s own Miss Sarah Jayne.

The Hollinshead Family at the 1940s festival.

There was also a drop-in dance classes and a WWII farming exhibition at Coronation Hall, as well as an appearance from Field Marshal Bernard ‘Monty” Montgomery, with a Flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight’s Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire, with the latter later on display in the grounds of the Petwood Hotel.

The organising committee has estimated that attendance was in excess of 50,000 people over the festival, and chairman of the organising Committee, Andy Hunter, said the weekend has been by far the most successful event in their ten-year history:

"The pent-up appetite for large events like this and the extremely good weather enticed a record number of attendees to Woodhall Spa, and they created an incredible atmosphere throughout.

"From a logistical point of view, it all ran smoothly – we did have to close one car park much earlier on Saturday than expected due to so many people attending, but we enhanced the capacity for Sunday.

One of the vintage military vehicles at Woodhall Spa 40s festival.

"All in all, it’s been a great success and I’d like to thank the residents and businesses of Woodhall Spa for their huge role on making this the best 1940s event in the UK – not my words, but the overwhelming feedback of visitors on social media”.

Crowds flocked to the festival for the busiest event to date.

Mick and Jenny Jeffrey all dressed up for the 1940s festival.

Carl Holmes with his RAF Desert Jeep.

Hari Waxman-Strainovic, 3, with auntie Danielle Waxman.

'Sir Winston Churchill' with 'General Montgomery' aka Steve McTigue and Colin Brooks-Williams.

The BBMF Spitfire flypast.