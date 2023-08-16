GALLERY: Salute to emergency services as hundreds support 999 Day in Skegness

It’s inevitable when a town’s 999 emergency services gather for an event during the summer holidays there will be a shout – and the annual 999 day was no different.

The fire engine which children love to sit in was called to a fire on the A158 – but colleages remained on site to spread the word about the amazing work they do.

Skegness 999 Day was the finale to this year’s carnival for new organisers Janet Boultby and Caroline Miller.

With hundreds of visitors pouring into Tower Gardens for the event there is no wonder plans are already afoot for a bigger and even better carnival year.

Caroline said the public support was unbelievable. “We took over at the last minute because the old organisation couldn’t do it any more but we’ve done it!

"After the amazing turnout fior the parade on Sunday, I can’t believe how many people came for 999 Day – the support has been amazing.”

1 . Skegness 999 Day Bella Corssen 10 and Alfie Corssen 6 of Skegness with Libby Musgrove of Lincolnshire Police Volunteer Cadet Corps Photo: David Dawson

2 . Skegness 999 Day Alan Gordon-Griffiths, Jaiden Elson and Chas Tibble of Skegness RNLI. Photo: David Dawson

3 . Skegness 999 Day Juliet Coleman-Scott, Dominic Hewerdine, Jayne McConochie and Glenn Smith of Lowland Rescue Photo: David Dawson

4 . Skegness 999 Day Lisa Jay Stage Institute perform at 999 Day. Photo: David Dawson