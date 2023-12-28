GALLERY: Santa hitches a ride on Louth fire station fire engine

​Santa made an appearance on the streets of Louth just days before Christmas – being given a lift on a fire engine!

Santa on his vintage fire engine during Louth Fire Station Santa Run. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

​Louth Fire Station crew got dressed in their festive finery to bring Santa on a tour of the town.

Santa was driven on a vintage fire engine decorated with bright lights, and accompanied by several of the station’s engines and drove around most of the roads in Louth over Tuesday 19, Wednesday 20, and Friday 22 December to bring festive joy to the town.

All funds raised through the bucket collections during the Santa run were for the Firefighter’s Charity.

The final total raised has yet to be confirmed.