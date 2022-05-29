GALLERY: Schools get patriotic with Jubilee parades, picnics and parties

Tattershall primary school's Jubilee parade

Tattershall primary school pupils, staff and parents too part in a parade around Clinton Park estate in red white and blue on Thursday (May 26).

The school’s brass band school players serenaded them before they set off on the playground, and later the school enjoyed a lunchtime street party.

Coningsby St Michaels held a Celebration Assembly on Friday to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, and afterwards, took part in a whole School parade around Coningsby village, before planting a commemorative tree and taking part in a ‘Through the decades concert’.

Woodhall St Andrew's primary school Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Over in Kirkby on Bain, the village’s nursery celebrated the Queen’s jubilee by organising a sponsored one mile royal toddle on Wednesday (May 25).

All the children made their own crown and dressed in their finest attire for the occasion.Afterwards, there was an unveiling of a plaque and a special pear tree which was planted in honour of the Platinum Jubilee, followed by a royal picnic with parents.

Woodhall St Andrew’s Primary School held a picnic for pupils and staff over Friday lunchtime with games like 'Pin the jewel on the crown' and other fun activities, with all the pupils dressing in red, white and blue.

Also on Friday, Horncastle Community Primary School also dressed in red, white and blue, and enjoyed an afternoon tea on the playground to celebrate the occasion.

Kirkby on Bain nursery's Jubilee celebrations.

Horncastle primary school celebrate the Platinum Jubilee.

Holy Trinity primary school in Tattershall celebrating the Jubilee.

Kirkby on Bain nursery planted a pear tree for the Jubilee.