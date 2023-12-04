Register
GALLERY: Sea of santas brave cold for 17th annual fundraiser in Skegness

A sea of santas braved the cold for the 17th annual charity fun run fundraiser, which this year was supporting the RNLI.
By Chrissie Redford
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:13 GMT

Organised by Skegness Rotary Club, president Pat Lowe had always been confident the event would attract lots of support – and in spite of the rest of the county being affected by snow the runners didn’t disappoint.

The 3k fun fun set off at Skegness Lifeboat Station and wound its way along the seafront.

Many ran it but others walked, pushed prams or event took part with their dogs.

Pat commented: “We had around 160 people sign up for it and in despite the wintery conditions it was an absolutely wonderful event

"Thank you also to those who helped and took part to make the event such a success.”

Afterwards a festive mulled wine and carol concert was hosted inside the RNLI Lifeboat Station boathouse. The 'Just Sing' choir led the celebrations with mince pies and mulled wine served throughout.

Santas set off on an annual fun run in Skegness.

1. Skegness Santa Fun Run

Santas set off on an annual fun run in Skegness. Photo: John Aron

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry with Jessica knight (right) and Alexandra Burbank.

2. Skegness Santa Fun Run

Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry with Jessica knight (right) and Alexandra Burbank. Photo: John Aron

Ho, ho ho - it's Keira Willard and Ellie Stokes.

3. Skegness Santa Run

Ho, ho ho - it's Keira Willard and Ellie Stokes. Photo: John Aron

Sarah Waples and Martin Green at the start of the fun run.

4. Skegness Santa Run

Sarah Waples and Martin Green at the start of the fun run. Photo: John Aron

