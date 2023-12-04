A sea of santas braved the cold for the 17th annual charity fun run fundraiser, which this year was supporting the RNLI.

Organised by Skegness Rotary Club, president Pat Lowe had always been confident the event would attract lots of support – and in spite of the rest of the county being affected by snow the runners didn’t disappoint.

The 3k fun fun set off at Skegness Lifeboat Station and wound its way along the seafront.

Many ran it but others walked, pushed prams or event took part with their dogs.

Pat commented: “We had around 160 people sign up for it and in despite the wintery conditions it was an absolutely wonderful event

"Thank you also to those who helped and took part to make the event such a success.”

Afterwards a festive mulled wine and carol concert was hosted inside the RNLI Lifeboat Station boathouse. The 'Just Sing' choir led the celebrations with mince pies and mulled wine served throughout.

1 . Skegness Santa Fun Run Santas set off on an annual fun run in Skegness. Photo: John Aron

2 . Skegness Santa Fun Run Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry with Jessica knight (right) and Alexandra Burbank. Photo: John Aron

3 . Skegness Santa Run Ho, ho ho - it's Keira Willard and Ellie Stokes. Photo: John Aron

4 . Skegness Santa Run Sarah Waples and Martin Green at the start of the fun run. Photo: John Aron