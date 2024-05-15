GALLERY: Second World War museum near Boston plays host to 50 international visitors

We’ll Meet Again, of Freiston Shore, welcomed 38 guests from France and 12 from Germany on Friday (May 10).

The visit formed part of a twinning association between Sleaford and Marquette-lez-Lille, in France, and Fredersdorf-Vogelsdorf, in Germany. This year, the partnerships have reached the 25-year mark and 15-year mark respectively.

Representing Boston Borough Council on the day was Coun Dale Broughton, deputy leader and ward member for Freiston.

Also in attendance was Mayor of Sleaford Coun Anthony Brand, who has also been acting as a twinning visitor host.

“Every year, volunteer hosts seek out new local destinations for visitors,” a spokesman for the borough council said. “This time, the museum was chosen after glowing recommendations, including from two German reporters. Visitors enjoyed exploring the museum and the coastal walk along the RSPB Freiston Shore, finding the landscape refreshingly different.”

We’ll Meet Again owners Paul and Linda Britchford made special mention of museum volunteers Jacob and Alfie Oglesbee, who carried out tours on the day and offered insight into the Second World War coastal defences that neighbour the site.

“We would like to thank the schools for letting Jacob and Alfie have the day off to support the museum and this opportunity for the lads to interact and learn from the people from other countries,” they said.

"Thanks also to our fantastic team of museum volunteers for making all our overseas visitors so welcome,” they added.

1 . International visit to We'll Meet Again The international guests at Freiston Shore's We'll Meet Again, with owner Paul and Linda Britchford, in black, on the right. Photo: Contributor

2 . International visit to We'll Meet Again The international visitors to Freiston Shore's We'll Meet Again exploring the museum. Photo: Contributor

3 . International visit to We'll Meet Again Exploring the coastal surroundings of the museum. Photo: Contributor

4 . International visit to We'll Meet Again The visit included an explanation of the coastal sea defences that neighbour the museum. Photo: Contributor