Lincolnshire Police, Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, Lincs and Notts Ambulance Service and the Royal National Lifeboat Institute were amongst the vital services rubbing shoulders with local charities who were taking the opportunity to raise awareness and funds.

The fourth day of Carnival Week was hosted in Tower Gardens.

Lincolnshire World caught up with one of the organisers, Caroline Miller, to see how the week is going.

"We’ve got over 30 stalls here today and all of the emergency services and it’s going really well – you can hear all of the sirens!

"It’s really good for them and there is a lot of public engagement.

"The Fire Brigade have their open day in Skegness tomorrow so they have been promoting that.”

Caroline said they were delighted response to the Carnival so far – especially as it is the first time since the pandemic that the town has been able to hold a full week of activities.

"We were over the moon with the participants in the carnival parade this year and the effort everyone put in. It was amazing.”

Carnival Week continues tomorrow (Thursday, August 15), when it is over to Skegness Pier, where there is an artistic creations day from 10am. Here children aged two and above can try their hand at pavement art and participate in the sand sculpture contest.

There is also a sports day in Tower Gardens between 10am and 2pm sponsored by The Grand Hotel.

Local group mascots will have their own race at 2pm.

To round off Skegness Carnival week, there is an arts and crafts competition in Tower Gardens on Friday, August 15. All entries should be dropped off between 11am and 12noon, with public viewing open from 12noon to 2pm. Judges are local artists Steve Gould and John Byford. Categories include flower arranging, needlework, photography, painting/drawing, painted rock and any other art/craft.

There will also be a variety of classic cars on display in Tower Gardens.

1 . Skegness 999 Day Lincoln Packer, 2, from Kirkby in Ashfield got the opportunity to sit in a police car seconds before this emergency service was called away to an incident. Photo: Chrissie Redford

2 . Skegness Carnival 999 Dayt Getting lucky at the National Coastwatch Institution tombola stall are Bailey Firth, 5 and the Butler sisters Evie, 7, and Molly, 10 - all from Skegness. Photo: Chrissie Redford

3 . Skegness Carnival 999 Day Veteran Herbert Newcombe from Scunthorpe tying a poppy onto camouflage netting to be part of the Royal British Legion Remebrance display at the Clock Tower. Photo: Chrissie Redford

4 . Skegness Carnival 999 Day Kaytee Warish, 10, from Bradford discovers what it feels like to be part of the volunteer RNLI crew. Photo: Chrissie Redford