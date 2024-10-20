More than 37,000 poppies had made in different mediums in a massive community effort by the Skegness branmch of the Royal British Legion that even inspired people from abroad to take part.

The traffic was managed while the poppy nets that had been rolled up earlier and placed in a Hoopers Haulage lorry were distributed around the grass base.

Once in place risers were placed to give height to the display – and then volunteers got busy filling any gaps with spare poppies.

Tracey Turner, Poppy Appeal manager admitted she was sick with excitement to finally see her dream come to fruition.

"I’ve lied to so many people about when the nets would be going up and I'm sorry but we had our hands tied,” she admitted. “The project has reached so many people we couldn’t risk there being a crowd here while the nets were put in place.”

Amongst the volunteers were three representatives of The Staffordshire 3 appeal in Tamworth, who are raising funds for a memorial to three servicemen who lost their lives in a road side bomb in Iraq.

"I know Tracy from the Royal British Legion and she’s kindly let me put poppies for three lads I served with on the nets,” explained ****

"It means a lot to be part of this and see the communuty come out. To see this come to life after following it so long anbd see the nets grow in the shop (Hildreds) is amazing. To say it’s a community project is an understatement – it’s a world project.

”The team have done a fantastic job.”

Toya was one of the local volunteers helping to tie on the extra poppies. “I’ve been helping in the poppy shop every Friday and most Sundays,” she said.

"It’s been absolutely amazing being part of tonight and seeing how many people have come together to help.”

Cherry Bagnall-Kelly, Skegness branch RBL member, has been involved in the project from the beginning. She said: “It’s been exhausting but also amazing.

"Such lovely people have come out to help tonight and its ben really happy and feels worthwhile. It’s looking spectacular.”

Tracy tied on the final poppy as volunteers came together by the Tommies facing down Lumley Road and shouted: “Nailed it!”

"It looks amazing – it’s so emotional,” she commented. “We brought together months and months of work and I’m quite speechless.

"It looks stunning.”

The Poppy Display will be in place until Novermber 12.

1 . Skegness Poppy Display A drone image of the Clock Tower poppy display in Skegness. Photo: John Byford. Photo: John Byford

2 . Skegness Poppy Display The Clock Tower lit red as a backdrop for the poppy display. Drone image by John Byford. Photo: John Byford

3 . Skegness Poppy Display Tommies at the foot of the Clock Tower in Skegness. Photo: John Byford Photo: John Byford