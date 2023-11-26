GALLERY: Skegness goes wild for Christmas lights switch-on and market
The switch-on of the Skegness Town Council Christmas tree lights outside the Hildreds Centre and those in the town centre coincided with a two-day festive market being held in a new location in Lumley Avenue.
Crowds visiting the stunning festive displays in the Hildreds Centre, which is also an annual attraction, had been entertained all day by Neverland Theatre performers, who were also promoting tthis year’s panto, Peter Pan.
The switch-on by Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry was followed by a fireworks display at the Hive on the seafront.
Coun Barry said he was delighted to see so many people out enjoying the festivities.
"The crowd really did go wild for the countdown,” he said. “It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and the town coming together to create such a great festive atmosphere.”
The Christmas market, run by Skegnes Cranival Committee, continues today (Sunday).