Skegness went wild for the annual lights switch-on marking the official start of Christmas in Skegness.

The switch-on of the Skegness Town Council Christmas tree lights outside the Hildreds Centre and those in the town centre coincided with a two-day festive market being held in a new location in Lumley Avenue.

Crowds visiting the stunning festive displays in the Hildreds Centre, which is also an annual attraction, had been entertained all day by Neverland Theatre performers, who were also promoting tthis year’s panto, Peter Pan.

The switch-on by Mayor of Skegness Coun Pete Barry was followed by a fireworks display at the Hive on the seafront.

Coun Barry said he was delighted to see so many people out enjoying the festivities.

"The crowd really did go wild for the countdown,” he said. “It was wonderful to see so many smiling faces and the town coming together to create such a great festive atmosphere.”

The Christmas market, run by Skegnes Cranival Committee, continues today (Sunday).

1 . Skegnes Christmas lights switch-on Mayor of Skegness Coun Peter Barry and the Jolly Fisherman are joined by Santa Claus and Neverland Theatre performers for the switch-on. Photo: Barry Robinson

2 . Skegnes Christmas lights switch-on The Jolly Fisherman gives the Skegness Town Council Christmas Tree the thumbs-up. Photo: Barry Robinson

3 . Skegnes Christmas lights switch-on Ho, ho, ho - Santa in his sleigh outside the Hildreds Centre gets a visit from Mayor Coun Pete Barry and the Jolly Fisherman. Photo: Barry Robinson