GALLERY: Skegness Standard's Big Christmas Feast at Storehouse in Skegness

The annual Skegness Standard event was hosted by the Lunch Box 5000 team at the Storehouse with massive support from local businesses and supermarkets, organisations including the Rotary Club of Skegness and charities, including Buckingham Emergency Foods.

It was one of two Skegness Standard events taking place yesterday (Wednesday), the other being hosted by Wainfleet Methodist Church.

This is the ninth year that the Skegness Standard newspaper company has sponsored festive meals around our different publications.

*For the full story and more pictures, see next week's Skegness Standard.

1. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness Bamidele Akomolafe, of Lunch Box 5000 at the Storehouse, welcoming guests to the Big Christmas Feast. Photo: David Dawson

2. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness The Storehouse's Lunch Box 5000 team - Julia Fallowfield, Mick Bates, Funmi Abe, Bamidele Akomolafe, David Lofthouse, Wendy Bibb and Sylvia Terry. Photo: David Dawson

3. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness Jeanette Morley, Vanessa Edwards and Jodie Wilcock from Tesco, who helped serve the meals on the day. Tesco also contributed some of the food and the goody bags for guests. Photo: David Dawson.

4. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Coun Trevor and Mrs Jane Burnham joined guests at the Bis Christmas Feast in Skegness. Photo: David Dawson