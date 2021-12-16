All of those pigs in blankets were heaven for these pooches. Roy Lawson with his dog, Tommy, and Teresa Woodland with her dog, Monty, enjoying the feast.

GALLERY: Skegness Standard's Big Christmas Feast at Storehouse in Skegness

A Big Christmas Feast has spread some festive cheer for the elderly and vulnerable in Skegness.

By Chrissie Redford
Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 16th December 2021, 3:58 pm

The annual Skegness Standard event was hosted by the Lunch Box 5000 team at the Storehouse with massive support from local businesses and supermarkets, organisations including the Rotary Club of Skegness and charities, including Buckingham Emergency Foods.

It was one of two Skegness Standard events taking place yesterday (Wednesday), the other being hosted by Wainfleet Methodist Church.

This is the ninth year that the Skegness Standard newspaper company has sponsored festive meals around our different publications.

1. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness

Bamidele Akomolafe, of Lunch Box 5000 at the Storehouse, welcoming guests to the Big Christmas Feast.

Photo: David Dawson

2. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness

The Storehouse's Lunch Box 5000 team - Julia Fallowfield, Mick Bates, Funmi Abe, Bamidele Akomolafe, David Lofthouse, Wendy Bibb and Sylvia Terry.

Photo: David Dawson

3. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness

Jeanette Morley, Vanessa Edwards and Jodie Wilcock from Tesco, who helped serve the meals on the day. Tesco also contributed some of the food and the goody bags for guests.

Photo: David Dawson.

4. Big Christmas Feast - Skegness

Mayor and Mayoress of Skegness Coun Trevor and Mrs Jane Burnham joined guests at the Bis Christmas Feast in Skegness.

Photo: David Dawson

