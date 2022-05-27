GALLERY - Sleaford area schools celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Pupils of Billingborough Primary School at their Jubilee celebration event.

Kirkby La Thorpe School linked up with UK schools in the St Paul’s Cathedral ‘Choir for The Queen’ to sing the National Anthem then enjoyed a playground street party. They painted portraits of the Queen, made royal biscuits and made crowns. They then planted an oak tree donated by the Friends of the School.

Pupils at Billingborough held a street party, while Caythorpe children decorated a Jubilee banner with hand prints. St Botolph’s School, Quarrington played party games and did dances from decades of the Queen’s reign.

Chestnut Street School at Ruskington had a street party lunch, making items including crowns, bracelets, flags, keyrings and plant pots for an after school fair and cake contest. At Winchelsea School, every class did crafting and baking followed by a picnic party, each child leaving with a gift book and commemorative coin.

The jubilee lunch at Kirkby La Thorpe School.

Caythorpe School pupils with their Platinum Jubilee banner.

Chestnut Street School pupils in Ruskington enjoying their street party lunch for the Queen's jubilee.

Year 6 pupils at St Botolph's School, Quarrington with the enormous Union flag at their jubilee event.

Jubilee event at Billingborough Primary School, L-R Kye Walton-Rashley 11, Ivy Gillespie 10, Maude Woodiwiss 10

Jubilee event at Billingborough Primary School L-R Evie Andrews 8, Darcie Goodyear 8, Sofia Jurgelyte-Lale 8, Evelyn Cass 8, Eva O'Grady 7

Chestnut Street pupils enjoying their jubilee party.

Making jubilee flags at Chestnut Street School, Ruskington.

Making jubilee items for their fair at Chestnut Street School.

The jubilee class picnic at Winchelsea School.