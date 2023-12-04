Register
GALLERY: Snow and ice don't deter Louth's Christmas Market goers

​Overnight snowfalls and freezing temperatures didn’t dampen the Christmas spirit of the thousands of visitors to Louth’s Christmas Market over the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Dec 2023, 09:25 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT
Mr and Mrs Claus with Noah Ismay, 4, and Lydia Ismay, 6. Photos: John Aron PhotographyMr and Mrs Claus with Noah Ismay, 4, and Lydia Ismay, 6. Photos: John Aron Photography
Mr and Mrs Claus with Noah Ismay, 4, and Lydia Ismay, 6. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Despite temperatures barely moving above zero on Sunday (December 3) and rain later in the day, crowds came out in droves to support the many local businesses and community groups who attended the market and held stalls.

Performances were held throughout the day in the market place from groups including stilt-walkers and performers from Creative Heights, dancers from Studio 2000, singing from The Ramblers, Kidgate Choir, and Can’t Sing Choir, before the Christmas lights switch-on towards the end of the afternoon.

There was also a visit from Santa’s reindeer outside the Sue Ryder charity shop on Eastgate, who were incredibly popular with the crowds.

Studio 2000 dancers performing.Studio 2000 dancers performing.
Studio 2000 dancers performing.

Mayor of Louth Julia Simmons has described the Christmas Market as a “great success” and has praised the event’s popularity:

“We were very lucky with the weather, as it held up until it had almost ended when the rain came down,” she said.

"The atmosphere was electric and there was a great turnout with people from many different parts of the county too.

"There was great feedback from the attendees, stallholders, and shopkeepers alike.

"Our lovely town looks very welcoming and festive.

"It was a great success and we look forward to next year. ”

