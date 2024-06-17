Street artists were to perform in Tower Gardens and around town but on Friday the auditorium at the Embassy Theatre was cleared of seating to create space for performers and, in the true spirit of the arts, the show still went on.

Lincolnshire World caught up with the artistic director, Jens Frimann Hansen, who explained: “What has happened is what can happen any time in the UK – the weather.

"The forecast was really bad and we thought the risk was too high that we would have to cancel everything.

"People can still expect a lot of fun though.”

In spite of the change of venue, the programme of performances will remained same, with a new timetable.

Benefits of moving indoors included seating for spectators in the upstairs circle and seating and standing downstairs in the main auditorium.However, organisers worked hard to create the same great festival atmosphere

On Sunday afternoon, the festival moved to the the parks, promenades and pavements of Mablethorpe.

Weather did affect it though and the event was forced to close early.

Although this was disappointing, organisers posted: “Thank you for providing such amazing audiences and creating such a memorable weekend.”

1 . SO Festival Skegness SO Festival plans were upside down sue to the weather. Photo: SO Festival

2 . SO Festival Skegness The SO Festival is continuing indoors at the Embassy Theatre in Skegness due to weather concerns. Photo: Lincolnshire World

3 . SO Festival at Mablethorpe. Taylor Made Arts performance Photo: David Dawson

4 . SO Festival In Skegness the entertainment moved to the Embassy Theatre. Photo: SO Festival Skegness