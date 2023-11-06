GALLERY: Soggy weather conditions don't dampen spirits at Louth's fireworks

​Despite the “biblical” weather conditions, the town turned out in force to help raise money for two organisations's good causes.

The Hunt family brave the weather to enjoy Louth's fireworks. From left: Katy, Joe, Robyn, 8, Benji, 5, and Rosie, 2. Photos: John Aron Photography

​Louth & District Lions and Louth Rotary teamed up once again to offer a fireworks extravaganza for the town, promising the best bonfire and fireworks display in the area!

The heavy rain from Storm Ciaran had seen the free car park, located off the A16 near the Northfields roundabout, closed so that visitors had to come to the fireworks event from town, but the town’s people amazed organisers with their support and donned their wellies to come out in the rain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LincolnshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bonfire was lit by Mayor Julia Simmons, and families were able to enjoy plenty of hot food to keep warm, as well as glow sticks and sparklers.

The wet weather conditions at the Louth fireworks.

Coun Simmons said the organisers were all thrilled at the turn-out considering the terrible weather: