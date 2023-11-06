Register
GALLERY: Soggy weather conditions don't dampen spirits at Louth's fireworks

​Despite the “biblical” weather conditions, the town turned out in force to help raise money for two organisations's good causes.
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT
The Hunt family brave the weather to enjoy Louth's fireworks. From left: Katy, Joe, Robyn, 8, Benji, 5, and Rosie, 2. Photos: John Aron PhotographyThe Hunt family brave the weather to enjoy Louth's fireworks. From left: Katy, Joe, Robyn, 8, Benji, 5, and Rosie, 2. Photos: John Aron Photography
The Hunt family brave the weather to enjoy Louth's fireworks. From left: Katy, Joe, Robyn, 8, Benji, 5, and Rosie, 2. Photos: John Aron Photography

Louth & District Lions and Louth Rotary teamed up once again to offer a fireworks extravaganza for the town, promising the best bonfire and fireworks display in the area!

The heavy rain from Storm Ciaran had seen the free car park, located off the A16 near the Northfields roundabout, closed so that visitors had to come to the fireworks event from town, but the town’s people amazed organisers with their support and donned their wellies to come out in the rain.

The bonfire was lit by Mayor Julia Simmons, and families were able to enjoy plenty of hot food to keep warm, as well as glow sticks and sparklers.

The wet weather conditions at the Louth fireworks.The wet weather conditions at the Louth fireworks.
The wet weather conditions at the Louth fireworks.

Coun Simmons said the organisers were all thrilled at the turn-out considering the terrible weather:

"We’re amazed that so many people came,” she said, “We had some brilliant feedback from so many people and we had people there who had come from all over, including Huddersfield and Mablethorpe, and everyone had a great time and raised a lot of money for charity, which is what it’s all about.”

