Crowds enjoyed a procession of bikes.

The return of Bike Night was due to the hard work of the Rotary Club of Spilsby after a two-year break due the the pandemic and was a welcome boost to local businesses and the crowds who turned out for it.

Bikes lined streets and there were various stalls, with some shops staying open to make the most of the bustling town centre.

Mayor of Spilsby, Coun Terry Taylor commented: “What a brilliant event for the town! Lots of smiley faces enjoying the bikes, food, entertainment and atmosphere.

Riders roared into town for Spilsby Bike Night.

“On behalf of myself as Mayor and my fellow town councillors, may I say a huge thank you to the Rotary Club of Spilsby, fellow organisers, Town centre businesses and everyone else concerned with the event, you should all be proud yourselves.

"It has been a brilliant night and gives a massive lift after the two years of dealing with Covid-19.”

Crowds poured into Spilsby for the annual Bike Night.

Bikes lined the streets which were closed for the event.

Bikes were on display along the high street.

Bikes lined up along the High Street.