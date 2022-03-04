June Bullock of Belchford with her knitted chidrens clothes EMN-220222-125812001

Edlington St Helen’s church held their annual snowdrop festival as the spring flowers bloomed all around the church, and dozens of people braved the inclement weather to come along and support the church’s cause.

As well as the chance to admire the beautiful snowdrops scattered around the church grounds, there were also craft stalls and stands run by local businesses inside the church.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Churchwarden Kathie Birks said that event was busiest between 10am and 12noon when the heavens opened.

No Caption ABCDE EMN-220222-125648001

“We had some lovely comments from people in our visitors book and it was nice to be able to hold the event again,” she said, “The snowdrops have been a delight and people come from all over to see them, including Nettleham and Lincoln.”

The event raised hundreds of pounds for church funds, but the church committee are aiming to raise more than £15,000 to renovate the porch at the front of the building, and also need to keep fundraising throughout the year to keep afloat.

More fundraising events will be taking place later this year.

Church warden, Kathie Birks EMN-220222-125712001

Sally Scarfe of Edlington with Emily Hill EMN-220222-125837001