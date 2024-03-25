GALLERY: Stage is set new season at Captain Jack’s Showbar in Ingoldmells

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Festivities kicked off at the venue, located in the heart of Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells, on Saturday evening.

The pirate themed showbar, refurbished last year, was showcasing a number of new attractions for the coming season, including ‘Singo Bingo’ –a Wednesday night feature which is all about having fun we are told.

As will as an enthralling fire artist, guests at the opening night enjoyed meeting stilt walkers, showgirl dancers and live music.

A fire act created a warm welcome for guests at Captain Jack’s Showbar's grand opening at Fantasy Island in Ingoldmells.

The showbar was also celebrating being the new prestigious home of Skegness' Official Comedy Club. Doors will be open seven days a week throughout the summer.

"What we are trying to achieve is to show and customers and clients what we have lined up for them this summer season with our brand new entertainments schedule,” said head of entertainments at Fantasy Island Danielle Stoakes.