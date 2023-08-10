GALLERY: 'Stoz Fest' goes down a storm in the Bardney sunshine

​After plans for St Oswald’s Feast were thrown up in the air and the village pub saved the day, the show did go on and it was a huge success.

Katy McMillan, Cameron Jacobs, Claire McMillan and dog, Tallisker enjoying StozFest.

​Plans were well underway for the St Oswald’s Feast event in Bardney, to be held on Saturday and Sunday August 5 and 6, but on June 27, it was announced that Bardney Group Parish Council would be withdrawing its funding for the event as there was “no record within the parish office of any previous ‘St Oswald’s Festival planning meetings’ in either electronic or paper format attended by the previous parish council chairman".

A scaled-down version of the Feast was held on Sunday August 6, however, as The Old Angel Inn Bardney offered their facilities to hold ‘Stoz Fest’ with a party in the car park.

Thankfully, after some wet and stormy weather in the days leading up to Sunday, the sun shone on the six live bands who performed during the afternoon, as well as food vendors offering pizzas and burgers, and the bar inside the inn was open during the event.

Matt Butterfield, Louise Myers, Yvonne Bayliss, and Dez Warren enjoying Stozfest.

Tony Castle, one of the organisers of the event, said: “It all went really well and I think we had a couple of hundred people there at it’s busiest.

"We’ve had some great feedback from people and some even said they preferred this set up at the Old Angel Inn as it was more compact and contained rather than being too spread out.

"The weather was kind to us as well thankfully and all in all it was a really good day.