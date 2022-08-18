GALLERY: Students at Skegness Academy shine after dark days of pandemic

Tyler Brown achieved a B in sociology, a Distinction* in an extended certificate of applied law and a Distinction in an extended certificate of health and social care. He is going to the University of Huddersfield to study social work. Sarah Bradbrook achieved three Distinction*s in an extended diploma of sport and physical activity. She has an unconditional offer for the University of Lincoln to study sport development and coaching. Morgan Buxton earned a Distinction in an extended certificate of travel and tourism and a Distinction Merit in a diploma of art and design and will be going to the University of Salford to study Architecture. Ethan Clarke is celebrating three Distinction*s in an extended diploma in sport and physical activity and has secured employment at Butlins while studying sport coaching and sport business. Jack Gowshaw achieved three Distinction*s in an extended diploma of sport and physical activity. He has secured his place at Nottingham Trent University where he will study sport science and coaching. Cerys Maye earned a Distinction* Distinction in a diploma of art and design and a Distinction in an extended certificate of applied law and will be going to Northumbria University to study interior design Jeniffer Simpson received three Distinction*s in an extended diploma of sport and physical activity and is celebrating an unconditional offer for the University of Lincoln to study sport development and coaching.