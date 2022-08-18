GALLERY: Students at Skegness Academy shine after dark days of pandemic
More than 200 hundreds laptops were provided to students at Skegness Academy to allow them to access online lessons and prepare for their A-levels – and their efforts have been rewarded.
Fifty-one per cent of pupils have successfully applied to continue their education to university, of which 40% will be the first in their family to attend Higher Education.
Six per cent will be undertaking apprenticeships within the local area in fields such as plumbing and electrics.
Others will be pursuing employment or further education.
Sixth formers were up early to collect their results, with some standout individual achievements.
These include:
Tyler Brown achieved a B in sociology, a Distinction* in an extended certificate of applied law and a Distinction in an extended certificate of health and social care. He is going to the University of Huddersfield to study social work. Sarah Bradbrook achieved three Distinction*s in an extended diploma of sport and physical activity. She has an unconditional offer for the University of Lincoln to study sport development and coaching. Morgan Buxton earned a Distinction in an extended certificate of travel and tourism and a Distinction Merit in a diploma of art and design and will be going to the University of Salford to study Architecture. Ethan Clarke is celebrating three Distinction*s in an extended diploma in sport and physical activity and has secured employment at Butlins while studying sport coaching and sport business. Jack Gowshaw achieved three Distinction*s in an extended diploma of sport and physical activity. He has secured his place at Nottingham Trent University where he will study sport science and coaching. Cerys Maye earned a Distinction* Distinction in a diploma of art and design and a Distinction in an extended certificate of applied law and will be going to Northumbria University to study interior design Jeniffer Simpson received three Distinction*s in an extended diploma of sport and physical activity and is celebrating an unconditional offer for the University of Lincoln to study sport development and coaching.
Emma Day, Executive Principal at Skegness Academy, said: “Whilst incredibly challenging, it is fantastic to see the academic year finish on such a positive note.
"Everyone at the Skegness Academy wishes our pupils all the best for the future!”