GALLERY: Sun shines on Revesby Country Show

Organisers of one of Lincolnshire’s most prestigious events breathed a sigh of relief as the rain faded away and the sun came out for the event’s return over the weekend.

Bolddog FMX Display wow the crowds at Revesby Show. Photos: DR Dawson Photography.

​Revesby Country Fair made its return to the historic Revesby Estate grounds on Sunday (August 6) with visitors coming from across the county and beyond.

After some atrocious weather in the days before when the committee were setting up, thankfully Sunday saw sunnier weather and guests were able to enjoy have-a-go archery, clay pigeon shooting, and climbing, plus knife and axe throwing.

Headlining the seasonal show was the UK’s top ranked freestyle motocross riders: the Bolddog Freestyle Motocross Display Team, dazzling visitors with their high-speed aerial acrobatics, with other highlights taking to the main ring including a Fens Falconry display and a chainsaw carving demonstration,

There were more than 200 trade stands, celebrating the best food, drinks and crafts that Lincolnshire has to offer, and guests were happy to see the return of the vintage tractor and classic car displays, the annual dog show and gun dog scurry.

The ‘Race the Estate’ course, organised by Trident Sports Events, also had a good turn out in the half marathon and 10km course.

There was also a wealth of judged produce, flower and cooking competitions, and a children’s horseback fancy dress competition saw many youngsters and their horses dressed to impress, with Louth’s Rory Brown, 4, and Elleanor Burridge, 10, and their pony Micky taking the top prize with their royal themed get up.

Revesby Country Fair chairman John Roe said: “It was an absolutely fantastic day and we were lucky with the weather – we had a shower around mid-morning but other than that it was fine considering the weather on Friday and Saturday was dreadful, we were so relieved it was fine all day – and I think the public were too!