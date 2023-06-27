As the sun shone down on Louth, hundreds of runners were pounding the pavements to take part in the town’s big fundraiser for Cancer Research UK.

In what turned out to be the hottest day of the year, with temperatures reaching more than 30°c, runners flocked to the town centre on Sunday morning (June 25) to take part in the Run for Life, which this year had a Royal theme to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.

Despite the heat, there were several weird and wonderful costumes, with one brave gentleman even braving the course in a shoe costume.

As temperatures soared, there were plenty of water stations around the course, and organisers said that despite the scorching temperatures, only six people had to be treated for minor or heat-related illness.

The first three past the finish line in the Junior 1km were Charlie Johnson in first, with Harry Otty in second and Finlay Johnson third.

In the Ladies 5km, finishing in first place was Natalie Burns, Clare Higgins came second, and Emily Sutherland was in third place.

The winner of the Mens 5km was John McNamara, with Ben Chapman in second, and Mathew Sirett third.

Louth Run for Life chairman Simon West said it was their most successful event to date and everyone seemed to heed their advice on staying well and hydrated.

"We had 100 people sign up on the Saturday and then another 80 on the day, so we had nearly 1,000 people take part this year,” he said, “The people of Louth were brilliant too, normally when the first three men come in people start to leave but they stayed for ages cheering people on.”

The Run for Louth organisers have extended their thanks to their sponsors, including Lovelles Estate Agency who have sponsored the event medals, Batemans Brewery who have sponsored the adult race numbers, GB Dance School who sponsored the children’s race numbers, BG Solicitors for the banners, Frank B Forman for the lorry stage, and the finish line gantry is supplied by Bostock’s Scaffolding.

Thanks have also been extended to Jim Fairburn who has made a donation to enable the organisers to purchase a race clock, the Turks Head pub for the use of their PA system, Bridge McFarland for helping post out entries, Lincolnshire Coop for the bottled water, The Kings Head Hotel for hosting an after run party, and C& R Removals for manning the water station, as well as Archie’s Cafe for donating £342 of Sunday’s takings to the cause.

The date for 2024’s Run for Life has been announced as Sunday June 30, and any businesses who would be interested in sponsoring the event are invited to get in touch.

1 . Junior Run Youngsters take part in the Run for Life Junior Run. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

2 . Junior Run. 2nd junior runner to finish Harry Otty, the second placed finisher in the Junior Run. Photo: Harry Otty

3 . Junior Run The start of the Junior Run. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography

4 . Junior Run Families brave the heat in the Junior Run. Photo: D.R.Dawson Photography