GALLERY: Sun shines on Sutton On Sea & Trusthorpe's May Day celebrations
The Sutton On Sea & Trusthorpe Carnival team hosted a Mayday celebration at the Bacchus Hotel on Bank Holiday Monday (May 6), with plenty of entertainment and fun for all the family.
There was live music from local artists including the Trusthorpe Singer's, Elderly Brothers Ukele Duo, and TrakBak, compared by Brian Wesley, as well as performances from Alford Morris dancers and maypole dancing from St Clement’s Church Hall who performed with their caller Ellen Lucas.
There were also plenty of stalls and games including the human fruit machine and duck racing.
On hand all day were Sutton and Trusthorpe royalty including Mayor Paul Russell and his Consort Steve Holland, this year's Carnival Queen Rob Ives, Town Crier Dave Summers who announced a Proclaimation to mark as well as the Court Jester – aka committee chairman Stuart Martin – were also in attendance.
Stuart and the committee have extended their thanks to everyone who came to the Mayday Celebration, and thoughts have now turned to this year’s Sutton on Sea & Trusthorpe Carnival, scheduled to take place on July 28.
He said: “Another fantastical day in Sutton on Sea – we all had a fantastical day and can't wait to do it all again on carnival day.
To keep up to date with Sutton On Sea & Trusthorpe Carnival’s news, and for plans for this year’s carnival, visit https://www.facebook.com/suttononseatrusthorpecarnival