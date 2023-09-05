Register
GALLERY: Sun shines on Wragby Show & Country Fair

The sun came out and shone down on ​Wragby on Sunday (September 3) for the village’s annual Show & Country Fair.
By Rachel Armitage
Published 5th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST
Pat Allen and Kathy Dunn of Wragby with Pat's 1931 Fowler Steam Road Locomotive at Wraby Country Show. Photos: DR Dawson PhotographyPat Allen and Kathy Dunn of Wragby with Pat's 1931 Fowler Steam Road Locomotive at Wraby Country Show. Photos: DR Dawson Photography
Pat Allen and Kathy Dunn of Wragby with Pat's 1931 Fowler Steam Road Locomotive at Wraby Country Show. Photos: DR Dawson Photography

Just some of the events in the ring included show jumping, carriage driving, a fun dog show, cattle, sheep, and poultry Classes, and Longton sheepdogs were also showing off their skills.

Dangerous Steve was also demonstrating death-defying skills in the main ring during the day, and visitors also enjoyed the live music, trade stands, children's entertainment, food stalls and a bar, a vintage car and motorcycle display, tractors and stationary engines, as well as horticulture and craft stands.

Those coming from Wragby were able to use the free shuttle bus to and from the show on a 1934 Leyland Tiger bus.Wragby Country Show and Fair’s chosen charities and good causes for 2023 are Lincoln NHS Rehab Team, Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society, Wragby Primary School, Wragby Community Hub and Wragby Reload Centre, and the five charities and organisations will receive a share of the money raised at the show.

Luca Clarkson, 2, of Lincoln at Wragby Show.Luca Clarkson, 2, of Lincoln at Wragby Show.
Luca Clarkson, 2, of Lincoln at Wragby Show.

Show chairman Keith Millard said that the show was a huge success and the committee had had some great feedback:

"We had record number of entries in the equine and sheep classes and the heavy horses were well represented too,” he said.

"We also had lots of volunteers who supported the event as well and we had a good structure in place to keep queues down to a minimum. Overall we’re very pleased with how it went.”

