The official Robbo’s Skegness Scooter Rally Weekender kicked off on Friday at the Suncastle with an epic weekend of Northern Soul music, guest DJs and music artists.

The Seaview and Lumley pubs and Ship and Atlantic Bar also hosted live music events over the weekend, filling the warm spring air with music.

This year saw something different with a ‘ride-in’ on Saturday morning.

Organiser Dean Robinson said: “We are always pleased to be back in Skeggy but we thought we’d do something a bit different this year and have a ‘ride in’ from Poppy’s restaurant in Burgh le Marsh, rather than the usual ‘ride out’.

"I’m really pleased with the turn out – we were not sure on Friday because the weather was so miserable.

"But it’s all turned out great.”

Along with the ride in there was a custom show and parts fair of scooter related stalls at the Suncastle on Saturday. Pubs taking part also reported a busy weekend.

"It was our first scooter rally and it was amazing,” said a spokesperson from the Lumley. “We’d like to thank everyone who supported us.”

