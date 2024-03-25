Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Competitors were out early gathering at the start by the side of Skegness Pier, who were headline sponsors for the event.

James Parker, Director of Operations at Skegness Pier, was at the start and said the comapany was proud to support the event. He said: “It embodies the spirit of community, perseverance, and health, which we hold dear.”

The courses included a scenic 26.2-mile seaside adventure from Skegness Pier to Sutton-on-Sea and back, while the Ultra Marathon challenges participants with a 35-mile journey to Mablethorpe and back.

First placed Tom Penzer Adams of Lichfield.

Competitors told us the fact the race was at Skegness was one of the attractions, with two ultra runners admitting they were looking forward to fish and chips afterwards.

James Parker added: “Skegness Pier is honoured to support the Great British Seaside Marathon and Ultra.

“The event not only highlights our stunning coastal scenery but also brings together individuals from all walks of life in a celebration of achievement and camaraderie.

“The Pier is the perfect place to support the participants and, to make it a truly family-friendly occasion, we have some fantastic offers running throughout the weekend,

1st runner to finish, Tom Penzer Adams of Lichfield. He's doing 8 marathans in 8 weeks for Muscular Dystrophy UK, this was marathan number 4.

“Here’s to a fantastic day of laughter, achievement, and maybe, just maybe, me lacing up my running shoes for next year.”

Jonathan ‘Curly’ Frary, of event organisers Curly’s Athletes, literally had to hold onto the start arch due to the breezy conditions but said he was delighted the sun had come out for competitors, especially as last year’s changeable weather which included sunshine and hail stones.

"We really look forward to this race which has a great atmosphere because it is different to any other of our events,” he said.

"We have to keep numbers smaller to keep it safe but we have 250 runners out and are looking forward to the day.

2nd runner to finish, Joe Orrell of Boston

”The challenge is keeping the competitors out of the pubs on the way . Some actually do stop for a pint which isn’t encouraged as it causes dehydration.

"But that is the special spirit of this race. No doubt we will be partying afterwards.”

First runner home was Tom Penzer Adams of Lichfield. He is doing 8 marathans in eight weeks for Muscular Dystrophy UK and this was number four.

He was delighted with to be placed first but admitted it was a c hallenge. “The wind was a joke

The winnerTom Penzer Adams of Lichfield with first female Paula Downing.

“Running on sand dunes is absolute graf.”

The second runner to finish was Zoe Orrell of Boston.

But it isn’t all about winning. One competitor Gareth Nixon commented: “Well done all that started.

“That wind was awesome, well it was 20 miles south of Skegness. I had to pull out after a patella issue. I only managed 10 miles so, although I was gutted, I didn't do the marathon, it was the best thing for me.

“Next year I'll be there.”

Charity partners include the RNLI, LIVES, and Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

Spectators can see runners arrive back at Skegness Pier from now until this afternoon.