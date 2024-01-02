Skegness is so bracing – but these open water swimmers took it to a whole new level to welcome 2024.

Around 40 bathers took the plunge and met at sunrise for the annual New Year's Day morning sea swim from the beach at North Shore.

Some of the swimmers were organised by Paul Ogden and featured members of the Wild At Heart Facebook page, who regularly swim on the River Witham at Tattershall Bridge..

Members of Boston Bluetits and Skegness Triathlon Group also took part.

Mark Deith was onshore taking the pics and said conditions were ideal, with a relatively flat sea at around 8C and air temperature 5C.

Michyla Clark, of the Skegness Triathlon Group, commented: “It was very refreshing!

“There were more swimmers this year than I’ve ever known before.”

Anyone interested in open water swimming can seek details from the local 'Wild At Heart' Facebook group.

You can also contact Skegness Triathlon Club via Facebook.

1 . New Year Day swim in Skegness It's so bracing! Members of the Wild at Heart Group enjoying a New Year's Day dip. Photo: Mark Deith

2 . New Year's Day swim in Skegness Organiser Paul Ogden with the Wild at Heart Group in the sea at Skegness. Photo: Mark Deith

3 . New Year's Day swim in Skegness Enjoying a New Year's Day dip and members of Wild at Heart. Photo: Mark Deith

4 . New Year's Day swim in Skegness Sunrise dip to start 2024 in Skegness with Wild at Heart. Photo: Mark Deith