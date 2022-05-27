Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club has a new name with refurbished facilities and luxury lodges.

GALLERY: Take a tour around the new Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club

Luxury lodges at the refurbished Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club welcomed itheir first guests this weekend.

By Chrissie Redford
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 12:00 am

The Skegness Standard was invited to have a sneak peak of the new facilities – just a year after we first visited when Coastfields Leisure Ltd bought the former Skegness Golf Centre.

Now the facility boasts a fully refurbished club house and pro shop. a newly landscaped 9-hole golf course and 39 luxury lodges, equipped with hot tubs, bespoke wi-fi and charge points for electric cars.

Here is what we found:

1. Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club

The luxury lodges which blend into the nine-hole golf course have welcomed their first guests.

Photo: JPI Media

2. Addlethorpe Golf and County Club

The team behind the refurbishment - Coastfields Leisure Ltd business manager David Honman, managering director Lloyd Silvester, club manager Carol Hallgarth and company chairman Lynda Silvester.

Photo: JPI Media

3. Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club

The refurbished clubhouse at Addlethorpe Golf and County Club.

Photo: JPI Media

4. Addlethorpe Golf and Country Club

There are booths in the dining area where guests can enjoy meals all day and afternoon teas.

Photo: JPI Media

