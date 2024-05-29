GALLERY: Tattershall Castle steps back in time with Medieval Reenactment Weekend

Enjoying the Medieval weekend at Tattershall castle, from left: Fin Hansford, 4, Rachel Hansford, Tom Hansford and Louis Hansford, 2, of Woodhall Spa. Photos: D.R.Dawson PhotographyEnjoying the Medieval weekend at Tattershall castle, from left: Fin Hansford, 4, Rachel Hansford, Tom Hansford and Louis Hansford, 2, of Woodhall Spa. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography
Visitors to Tattershall Castle stepped back in time hundreds of years over the Bank Holiday weekend to see how people lived in medieval times.

The National Trust-owned castl hosted the Buckingham’s Retinue Wars of the Roses medieval re-enactment group on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday (May 25, 26 and 27).

During the weekend, visitors were able to see a variety of demonstrations which showcased by people lived in the 14th and 15th centuries, including cooking and home life, as well as witnessing a thrilling combat display in the main arena in the castle grounds.

Youngsters were also able to learn about becoming a knight in the sword school, and had a go at some medieval dances.

To view upcoming events at Tattershall Castle, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/tattershall-castle/events

