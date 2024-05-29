GALLERY: Tattershall Castle steps back in time with Medieval Reenactment Weekend

Enjoying the Medieval weekend at Tattershall castle, from left: Fin Hansford, 4, Rachel Hansford, Tom Hansford and Louis Hansford, 2, of Woodhall Spa. Photos: D.R.Dawson Photography

Visitors to Tattershall Castle stepped back in time hundreds of years over the Bank Holiday weekend to see how people lived in medieval times.

The National Trust-owned castl hosted the Buckingham’s Retinue Wars of the Roses medieval re-enactment group on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday (May 25, 26 and 27).

During the weekend, visitors were able to see a variety of demonstrations which showcased by people lived in the 14th and 15th centuries, including cooking and home life, as well as witnessing a thrilling combat display in the main arena in the castle grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Youngsters were also able to learn about becoming a knight in the sword school, and had a go at some medieval dances.