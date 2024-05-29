GALLERY: Tattershall Castle steps back in time with Medieval Reenactment Weekend
The National Trust-owned castl hosted the Buckingham’s Retinue Wars of the Roses medieval re-enactment group on Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holiday (May 25, 26 and 27).
During the weekend, visitors were able to see a variety of demonstrations which showcased by people lived in the 14th and 15th centuries, including cooking and home life, as well as witnessing a thrilling combat display in the main arena in the castle grounds.
Youngsters were also able to learn about becoming a knight in the sword school, and had a go at some medieval dances.
To view upcoming events at Tattershall Castle, visit https://www.nationaltrust.org.uk/visit/nottinghamshire-lincolnshire/tattershall-castle/events